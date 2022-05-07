Digix Gold Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.12 Million (DGX)

Digix Gold Token (DGX) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. Digix Gold Token has a total market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $38.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Digix Gold Token has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. One Digix Gold Token coin can now be bought for about $20.45 or 0.00056902 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Digix Gold Token Profile

Digix Gold Token (CRYPTO:DGX) is a coin. It was first traded on March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 58,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,623 coins. Digix Gold Token’s official website is digix.global . Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal . The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. “

Buying and Selling Digix Gold Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digix Gold Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digix Gold Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

