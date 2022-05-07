Dimecoin Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (DIME)

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. One Dimecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Dimecoin has a market capitalization of $2.14 million and $14.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dimecoin alerts:

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00006594 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Blockasset (BLOCK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000598 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.49 or 0.00159562 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000090 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 44.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dimecoin Coin Profile

DIME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Dimecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dimecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dimecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.