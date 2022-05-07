Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $174.49 Million Stock Holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,139,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,066 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.39% of Life Storage worth $174,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Life Storage by 615.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,147,000 after purchasing an additional 54,368 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 143.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,790,000 after buying an additional 349,910 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,548,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LSI opened at $120.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Life Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.58 and a 52 week high of $154.45.

Life Storage ( NYSE:LSI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $233.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.01 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 117.30%.

LSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Life Storage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Life Storage from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.11.

In other Life Storage news, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total transaction of $337,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $1,178,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock worth $2,054,285 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

