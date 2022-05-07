Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $177.82 Million Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 664,898 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,374 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Stryker were worth $177,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker stock opened at $240.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $259.27 and a 200-day moving average of $259.86. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $230.16 and a one year high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $90.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.99.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 52.85%.

SYK has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.44.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

