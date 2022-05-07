Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $194.58 Million Stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,912,808 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,086,499 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.20% of Range Resources worth $194,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 87.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,754,998 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,414,000 after purchasing an additional 818,687 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 2.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,705 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 92.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 55,886 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 26,895 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 1,573.9% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,109 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 23,609 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 0.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 544,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $12,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Range Resources alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RRC shares. TheStreet raised Range Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Range Resources from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Range Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Range Resources from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Range Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Range Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.21.

In related news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $326,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,194.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RRC opened at $30.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Range Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $10.88 and a 12 month high of $34.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.51 and a 200-day moving average of $23.72.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.10. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 45.50% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Range Resources announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas exploration company to purchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Range Resources Profile (Get Rating)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.