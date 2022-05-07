Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,571,284 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 407,598 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.44% of Ross Stores worth $179,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,954 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,357 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 5.5% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 7.1% in the third quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $96.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.44 and a 12-month high of $134.21. The firm has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.92.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.51%.

Ross Stores announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROST. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $148.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Ross Stores from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.18.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

