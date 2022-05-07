Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,692,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,668 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.66% of DaVita worth $192,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in DaVita in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 138.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 231.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Get DaVita alerts:

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $102.96 on Friday. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.38 and a 12-month high of $136.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.49.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.26). DaVita had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 77.78%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DaVita news, Director Paula A. Price sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $79,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DVA shares. StockNews.com lowered DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on DaVita from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.50.

DaVita Company Profile (Get Rating)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.