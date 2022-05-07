Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 921,414 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 29,191 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in CDW were worth $188,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in CDW by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,674,705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $752,506,000 after purchasing an additional 55,012 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in CDW by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 327,651 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $67,096,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CDW by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 31,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,379,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of CDW by 1,166.7% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,710 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of CDW by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on CDW shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.00.

In other CDW news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. bought 1,650 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $181.96 per share, with a total value of $300,234.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $170.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.78. The company has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.11. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $159.91 and a 12-month high of $208.71.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 129.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 27.62%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

