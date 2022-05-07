Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 100,269 Shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,765,209 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 100,269 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 7.12% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $180,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keebeck Alpha LP increased its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 40,201 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 18,691 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,075 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,010,679 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $48,451,000 after purchasing an additional 74,079 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 186,389 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,935,000 after purchasing an additional 15,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 182,442 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,746,000 after purchasing an additional 21,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

In related news, EVP James Ciroli purchased 5,000 shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.52 per share, for a total transaction of $182,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,542,960.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE FBC opened at $35.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.25 and a 200-day moving average of $45.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.51. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.60 and a 52 week high of $56.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.37). Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 16.92%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.94%.

FBC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley dropped their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $76.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.