Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 90,591 Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,896,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,591 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of United Natural Foods worth $191,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNFI. Towle & Co. purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,644,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in United Natural Foods by 241.7% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 378,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,582,000 after purchasing an additional 267,800 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in United Natural Foods by 1,856.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 190,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,246,000 after purchasing an additional 181,190 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in United Natural Foods by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 308,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,121,000 after purchasing an additional 110,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 200,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 109,348 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNFI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of United Natural Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE:UNFI opened at $42.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.40. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.61 and a twelve month high of $57.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.03.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. United Natural Foods’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. acquired 2,838 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.23 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 1,984 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $84,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

