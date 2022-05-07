Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,276,634 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 109,857 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $183,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 8,505 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 12,470 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $1,880,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $2,551,000. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LUV opened at $46.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.88. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $36.75 and a 52-week high of $63.68.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.72) EPS. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LUV. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.88.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

