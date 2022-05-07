Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Trading Down 12.3%

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Get Rating) shares traded down 12.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $45.14 and last traded at $45.31. 524,811 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 12,223,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.67.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,780,000. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,468,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,145,000. Bullseye Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,266,000. Finally, CPR Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 22.1% during the first quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 123,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,791,000 after purchasing an additional 22,394 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

