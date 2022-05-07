Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Trading Down 12.3%

Posted by on May 7th, 2022

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNAGet Rating) shares traded down 12.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $45.14 and last traded at $45.31. 524,811 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 12,223,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.67.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,780,000. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,468,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,145,000. Bullseye Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,266,000. Finally, CPR Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 22.1% during the first quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 123,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,791,000 after purchasing an additional 22,394 shares during the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA)

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

