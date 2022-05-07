disBalancer Tops 1-Day Volume of $125,344.00 (DDOS)

disBalancer (DDOS) traded down 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. During the last week, disBalancer has traded down 21.9% against the dollar. disBalancer has a total market cap of $1.61 million and $125,344.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One disBalancer coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000754 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get disBalancer alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.15 or 0.00182099 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002855 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.95 or 0.00188302 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $166.95 or 0.00476652 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00038704 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,247.26 or 2.00565102 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

disBalancer Profile

disBalancer’s total supply is 6,583,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,108,993 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

Buying and Selling disBalancer

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as disBalancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade disBalancer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy disBalancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for disBalancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for disBalancer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.