Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Purchased by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 323.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,708 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,003,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,126,000 after purchasing an additional 782,311 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,347,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,490,000 after purchasing an additional 501,073 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,483,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,515,000 after purchasing an additional 12,843 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,742,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,957,000 after purchasing an additional 206,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,183,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,264,000 after purchasing an additional 153,339 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total transaction of $1,077,578.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $101,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,661. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $154.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $144.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.53.

NYSE:DFS opened at $111.01 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $100.07 and a 1 year high of $135.69. The stock has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.10 and a 200-day moving average of $116.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.65. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 41.57% and a net margin of 38.42%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.80%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

