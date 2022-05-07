DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Announces Earnings Results

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. DISH Network had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of DISH Network stock traded down $5.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,250,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,897,731. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.89. DISH Network has a 52 week low of $21.77 and a 52 week high of $47.05. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.92.
Several research firms have issued reports on DISH. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of DISH Network from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on DISH Network from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DISH Network from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.25.
About DISH Network (Get Rating)
DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DISH Network (DISH)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.