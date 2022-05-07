DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Announces Earnings Results

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. DISH Network had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of DISH Network stock traded down $5.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,250,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,897,731. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.89. DISH Network has a 52 week low of $21.77 and a 52 week high of $47.05. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.92.

Several research firms have issued reports on DISH. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of DISH Network from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on DISH Network from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DISH Network from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.25.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 9,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 10,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in DISH Network by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 5,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in DISH Network by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 25,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

