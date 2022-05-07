Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. Takes $265,000 Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,338 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000. IDACORP accounts for about 0.2% of Dixon Fnancial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,587,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in IDACORP by 181.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 579 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in IDACORP by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 2,504 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in IDACORP by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 344,493 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,034,000 after purchasing an additional 21,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in IDACORP by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 89,301 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,119,000 after purchasing an additional 22,815 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IDA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of IDACORP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.67.

NYSE:IDA traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.34. The stock had a trading volume of 280,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,622. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.84. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.26 and a 12-month high of $118.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.58.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 16.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is currently 61.60%.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

