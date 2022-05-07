Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. Takes $744,000 Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000. Primerica comprises approximately 0.5% of Dixon Fnancial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in Primerica in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Primerica by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Primerica by 1,204.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Primerica by 81.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primerica stock traded down $13.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.93. The company had a trading volume of 457,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,650. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.35. Primerica, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.40 and a 12-month high of $179.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.27.

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $691.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.25 million. Primerica had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primerica declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, February 14th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.53%.

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total value of $456,715.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Primerica from $197.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Primerica in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Primerica from $159.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Primerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.29.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

