Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. Takes Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 617,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,051,000. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up about 27.0% of Dixon Fnancial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.81% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $45,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $69,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:DFAS traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.80. 386,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,863. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.96 and its 200-day moving average is $57.58. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $51.20 and a twelve month high of $64.34.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.