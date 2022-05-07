DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DLH had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 25.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Shares of DLHC traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.87. The company had a trading volume of 15,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,219. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. DLH has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $21.49. The stock has a market cap of $189.89 million, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.33.

In related news, Director Frederick Gerald Wasserman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $268,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLHC. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in DLH by 43.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DLH by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 18,927 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in DLH by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in DLH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in DLH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. 60.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DLHC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DLH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DLH in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. The company offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including healthcare, technology, and logistics solutions to the VA, Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, and the Army Medical Research and Material Command.

