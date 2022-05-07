Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Stake Boosted by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) by 51.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Docebo were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Docebo by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,051,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,822,000 after buying an additional 631,453 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Docebo by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 170,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,493,000 after purchasing an additional 57,778 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Docebo by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 139,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,863,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Docebo by 1,607.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 105,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,673,000 after buying an additional 99,245 shares in the last quarter. 35.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DCBO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Docebo from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Docebo in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Docebo from C$125.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.50.

DCBO stock opened at $40.37 on Friday. Docebo Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.31 and a twelve month high of $92.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.96.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $29.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.46 million. Docebo’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Docebo Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

