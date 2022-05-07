DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Downgraded to Underperform at Wedbush

Wedbush lowered shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $60.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $80.00.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on DOCU. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $95.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of DocuSign from $137.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $82.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $170.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $174.12.

DocuSign stock opened at $74.57 on Tuesday. DocuSign has a 52 week low of $71.00 and a 52 week high of $314.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.23.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $580.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DocuSign will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 3,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $434,635.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,393,689.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $1,505,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,948 shares of company stock valued at $3,317,010. 3.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth $464,854,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in DocuSign by 41.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,430,000 after buying an additional 1,941,923 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the fourth quarter worth $253,934,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in DocuSign by 6,658.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,020,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,707,000 after buying an additional 1,005,400 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in DocuSign by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,511,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,606,000 after buying an additional 799,464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

