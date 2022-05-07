Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Shares of DLB stock opened at $71.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.19. Dolby Laboratories has a 1 year low of $69.18 and a 1 year high of $104.25.

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $334.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.51 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 20.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 48.31%.

In related news, Director Avadis Tevanian sold 1,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total value of $100,237.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $138,859.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pembroke Management LTD grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 216,371 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,925,000 after acquiring an additional 43,314 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 334.7% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 36,823 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 28,353 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 381,212 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,818,000 after acquiring an additional 25,536 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

