Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC lessened its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,931 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Dominion Energy by 20.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,118,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $665,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,823 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 5,247.4% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,251,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,900 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Dominion Energy by 952.7% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 974,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,319,000 after purchasing an additional 882,256 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Dominion Energy by 431.8% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 904,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,037,000 after purchasing an additional 734,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Dominion Energy by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,683,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,399,000 after purchasing an additional 618,709 shares during the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.25.

Shares of D stock traded up $0.98 on Friday, hitting $84.02. The stock had a trading volume of 4,843,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,874,765. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.84 and its 200-day moving average is $79.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.84. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.37 and a 52-week high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dominion Energy (Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.