Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.95-4.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.12. Dominion Energy also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.70-0.80 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on D. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Dominion Energy from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.25.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $84.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Dominion Energy has a twelve month low of $70.37 and a twelve month high of $88.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.55.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 23.55%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,539,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $199,490,000 after buying an additional 62,326 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 284,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,329,000 after purchasing an additional 24,964 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 156,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,229,000 after purchasing an additional 20,586 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 269.5% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 29,428 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 4,809 shares during the period. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

