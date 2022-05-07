DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Mizuho

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DoorDash from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on DoorDash from $175.00 to $142.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on DoorDash from $260.00 to $145.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on DoorDash from $210.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on DoorDash from $256.00 to $172.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $163.00.

Shares of DASH stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.11. 19,772,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,368,827. DoorDash has a 1 year low of $63.11 and a 1 year high of $257.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.50. The firm has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a PE ratio of -47.13 and a beta of 1.02.

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that DoorDash will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stanley Tang sold 4,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.83, for a total value of $409,950.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 163,337 shares in the company, valued at $14,373,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 428,322 shares of company stock worth $44,623,551 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DASH. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in DoorDash by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,006,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,031,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074,501 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in DoorDash by 138.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,219,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607,379 shares during the period. VK Services LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash during the third quarter valued at about $423,300,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in DoorDash by 11.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,189,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,171 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DoorDash by 218.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,660,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,925 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

