Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.69

Dorel Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIIBF – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.69 and traded as low as $6.10. Dorel Industries shares last traded at $6.10, with a volume of 12,551 shares.

Several brokerages have commented on DIIBF. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Dorel Industries from C$32.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Dorel Industries from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Get Dorel Industries alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.07.

Dorel Industries ( OTCMKTS:DIIBF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. Dorel Industries had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a negative return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $435.27 million during the quarter.

Dorel Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DIIBF)

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes home products and juvenile products worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings products, folding chair and tables, outdoor and juvenile furniture, futons, bunk beds, mattresses, bedroom, dining, home entertainment, and office furniture, upholstery, step stools and ladders, and hand trucks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dorel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.