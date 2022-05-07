Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) Insider Sells £242,700 in Stock

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX – Get Rating) insider Will Gardiner sold 30,000 shares of Drax Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 809 ($10.11), for a total transaction of £242,700 ($303,185.51).

Will Gardiner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 29th, Will Gardiner sold 21,282 shares of Drax Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 771 ($9.63), for a total transaction of £164,084.22 ($204,977.16).

Shares of DRX opened at GBX 796.50 ($9.95) on Friday. Drax Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 388.80 ($4.86) and a 1-year high of GBX 845.89 ($10.57). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 759.88 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 646.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 11.30 ($0.14) per share. This is a positive change from Drax Group’s previous dividend of $7.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 1.79%. Drax Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.92%.

DRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Drax Group from GBX 925 ($11.56) to GBX 1,150 ($14.37) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 766.57 ($9.58).

Drax Group Company Profile

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

