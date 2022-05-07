DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,272.51.

DSDVY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on DSV A/S from 1,830.00 to 1,500.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on DSV A/S from 1,650.00 to 1,400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on DSV A/S from 1,850.00 to 1,770.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on DSV A/S from 1,736.00 to 1,570.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded DSV A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DSDVY traded down $2.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $78.88. 206,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,983. The firm has a market cap of $36.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.69. DSV A/S has a 12 month low of $78.20 and a 12 month high of $133.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

DSV A/S ( OTCMKTS:DSDVY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DSV A/S had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that DSV A/S will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $0.2707 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. DSV A/S’s payout ratio is 6.81%.

DSV A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea; Road; and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment is engaged in the provision of air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

