DTE Energy (DTE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.89 on July 15th

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.885 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th.

DTE Energy has raised its dividend by an average of 9.9% per year over the last three years. DTE Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 56.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect DTE Energy to earn $6.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.2%.

NYSE:DTE opened at $129.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.54. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $107.38 and a fifty-two week high of $140.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.63.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.23. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 13.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. Research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.64.

In other DTE Energy news, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total transaction of $74,994.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total transaction of $199,600.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,350 shares of company stock valued at $537,461. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 331,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,641,000 after acquiring an additional 5,944 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 86,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,319,000 after buying an additional 5,634 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,400,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 247.6% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 29,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after buying an additional 20,973 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 3,196 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

