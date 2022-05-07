Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Price Tops $0.0570 on Major Exchanges (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 7th. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0570 or 0.00000162 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a total market capitalization of $1.78 million and $1,103.00 worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.50 or 0.00183127 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002839 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.55 or 0.00194631 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.94 or 0.00476827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00039141 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70,538.80 or 2.00276784 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

