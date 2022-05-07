DuckDaoDime (DDIM) Price Tops $4.03 on Top Exchanges

DuckDaoDime (DDIM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 7th. In the last week, DuckDaoDime has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. DuckDaoDime has a total market cap of $4.18 million and approximately $362,838.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DuckDaoDime coin can now be purchased for $4.03 or 0.00011204 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.33 or 0.00209613 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002782 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.22 or 0.00203762 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.88 or 0.00469930 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00039366 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70,550.00 or 1.96320056 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Coin Profile

DuckDaoDime’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here . DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

DuckDaoDime Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DuckDaoDime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DuckDaoDime using one of the exchanges listed above.

