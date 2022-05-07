Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.60.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DRE. Raymond James increased their target price on Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Duke Realty from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial raised Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Duke Realty by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,729,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,542,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,374 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Duke Realty by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,937,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,571,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,865 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Duke Realty by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,744,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $836,562,000 after purchasing an additional 779,499 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Duke Realty by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,841,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $513,484,000 after purchasing an additional 263,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $446,572,000. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DRE traded down $1.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,411,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,086. Duke Realty has a 12-month low of $44.13 and a 12-month high of $66.22. The stock has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.71 and its 200 day moving average is $57.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.46. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 93.39%. The firm had revenue of $275.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Duke Realty will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 41.64%.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

