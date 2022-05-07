Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) PT Set at €41.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €41.00 ($43.16) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($35.79) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($49.47) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley set a €40.00 ($42.11) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($47.37) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($47.37) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €46.00 ($48.42).

ETR DUE opened at €24.86 ($26.17) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €27.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of €34.59. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €23.26 ($24.48) and a 12-month high of €44.08 ($46.40). The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.14.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and updates paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry. It also provides products and systems for various process stages in paint shop technology; supply control and conveyor systems, as well as air supply and exhaust-air systems; DXQ software family, which includes solutions for plant monitoring, manufacturing execution systems, advanced analytics, and other digital solutions; conveyor technology, filling, and testing technology, as well as assembly technology and marriage stations for connecting the car body and power train; consulting services; assembly and test systems for medical devices; test benches for electric and hybrid drives; and injection systems and inhalation devices.

