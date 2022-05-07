Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

DLNG has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Dynagas LNG Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

NYSE:DLNG traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $3.65. 113,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,156. The company has a market cap of $134.46 million, a PE ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.75. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $4.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.13.

Dynagas LNG Partners ( NYSE:DLNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $35.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 11.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,992 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners by 1,062.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,506 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 13,258 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 19,061 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners during the 1st quarter worth $175,000. Institutional investors own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of April 28, 2021, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

