Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Acquired by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Dynatrace by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,153,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,543,000 after acquiring an additional 367,611 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Dynatrace by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,810,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,038,000 after acquiring an additional 476,189 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 0.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,768,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,363,000 after purchasing an additional 28,954 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,880,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 1.9% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,930,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,929,000 after purchasing an additional 73,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.05.

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $35.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 132.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.60. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.77 and a 52 week high of $80.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.33.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Dynatrace had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $240.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.90 per share, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 1,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $68,931.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,131 shares of company stock valued at $397,957. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

