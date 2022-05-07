DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) Price Target Cut to $24.00

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by B. Riley from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DZSI. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on DZS from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DZS from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on DZS in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Shares of DZSI opened at $12.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $354.64 million, a PE ratio of -24.23 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.13 and a 200 day moving average of $13.82. DZS has a 52-week low of $10.77 and a 52-week high of $23.48.

DZS ( NASDAQ:DZSI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. DZS had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DZS will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DZS by 316.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,332 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in DZS in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in DZS in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in DZS in the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in DZS by 87,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 9,592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.88% of the company’s stock.

DZS Inc provides broadband network access solutions and communications platforms in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers broadband connectivity solutions through DZS Velocity, including voice, high-definition and ultra-high-definition video, highspeed internet access, and business class services; switching and routing products; and XCelerate for increasing the velocity with which service providers can leap to multi-gigabit services.

