E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 271,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,947 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in E.Merge Technology Acquisition were worth $2,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TIG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 518,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after acquiring an additional 5,234 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 0.4% in the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,939,000 after buying an additional 5,629 shares during the period. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA boosted its position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 3.4% in the third quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 8,164 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 0.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,964,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,291,000 after buying an additional 8,645 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 24.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 9,035 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Get E.Merge Technology Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ETAC remained flat at $$9.93 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 14,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,788. E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $9.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.87.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for E.Merge Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.Merge Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.