E. Mitchell Shier Sells 10,000 Shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Stock

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Rating) Senior Officer E. Mitchell Shier sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.18, for a total value of C$341,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,329,246.06.

Shares of TSE:POU traded down C$0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$34.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,427. Paramount Resources Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$11.97 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.67, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$30.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$26.13.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.52 by C$0.37. The business had revenue of C$434.30 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Paramount Resources Ltd. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Paramount Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.53%.

POU has been the subject of several research reports. ATB Capital raised their target price on Paramount Resources from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their target price on Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$45.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Paramount Resources to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paramount Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$38.55.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

