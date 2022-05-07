E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $566.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.69 million. E.W. Scripps had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share.

Shares of SSP stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.39. The company had a trading volume of 678,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,161. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.06. E.W. Scripps has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $23.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Get E.W. Scripps alerts:

In related news, VP Daniel Perschke sold 3,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $65,808.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Douglas F. Lyons sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total value of $202,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,058 shares of company stock valued at $378,128 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in E.W. Scripps during the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in E.W. Scripps during the fourth quarter valued at about $501,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 38,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SSP. Huber Research cut shares of E.W. Scripps from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of E.W. Scripps from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

About E.W. Scripps (Get Rating)

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, Scripps Network, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for E.W. Scripps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.W. Scripps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.