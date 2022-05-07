Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $2.00

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 2.00 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

Eagle Bulk Shipping has a payout ratio of 59.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Eagle Bulk Shipping to earn $14.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $8.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.9%.

NASDAQ EGLE opened at $68.10 on Friday. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $36.18 and a fifty-two week high of $72.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $928.20 million, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.29.

Eagle Bulk Shipping ( NASDAQ:EGLE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.01. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 34.61% and a net margin of 31.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 16.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Randee E. Day sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total transaction of $60,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary Vogel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $956,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,441 shares of company stock worth $3,008,718 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 236.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,622 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,434 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,125 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 670.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,411 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 6,449 shares in the last quarter. 72.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EGLE shares. TheStreet upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com lowered Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eagle Bulk Shipping currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.25.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

