Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $538.62

Shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc (LON:EYE – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 538.62 ($6.73) and traded as low as GBX 450 ($5.62). Eagle Eye Solutions Group shares last traded at GBX 454 ($5.67), with a volume of 20,000 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group in a report on Friday, April 1st.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 444.24 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 537.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £118.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.39.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing technology software as a service solutions in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and Asia Pacific. It creates digital connections that enable personalized marketing in real time through coupons, loyalty, apps, subscriptions, and gift services.

