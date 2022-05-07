Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Stock Position Trimmed by Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 234,375 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,310 shares during the period. Eagle Materials makes up about 3.8% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $39,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 200.3% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,333 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 6,225 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $2,960,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 581,543 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,801,000 after buying an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $1,656,000. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EXP traded down $2.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $126.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,731. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.27 and a 200 day moving average of $144.79. Eagle Materials Inc. has a one year low of $118.67 and a one year high of $169.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.36%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EXP shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Eagle Materials from $194.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Northcoast Research raised Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $181.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.25.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

