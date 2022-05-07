Eagle Plains Resources (CVE:EPL) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.17

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (CVE:EPL – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.17 and traded as high as C$0.18. Eagle Plains Resources shares last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 59,108 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of C$15.48 million and a P/E ratio of 55.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

About Eagle Plains Resources (CVE:EPL)

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd., a junior resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource properties in Western Canada. It explores for gold, silver, uranium, copper, molybdenum, graphite, lead, zinc, gypsum, and rare earth and industrial mineral projects in British Columbia, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and Saskatchewan.

