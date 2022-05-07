Eastman Chemical (EMN) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.76 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, July 8th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Eastman Chemical has raised its dividend by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Eastman Chemical has a dividend payout ratio of 28.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Eastman Chemical to earn $10.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.5%.

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $105.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.43. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $98.24 and a 52-week high of $130.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.87.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

EMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $139.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and set a $114.00 price target (down previously from $130.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

In other news, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total value of $1,809,089.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $586,797.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

