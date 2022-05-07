Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.00

Shares of Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.00 and traded as low as $0.88. Eastside Distilling shares last traded at $0.92, with a volume of 14,120 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.51.

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. Eastside Distilling had a negative return on equity of 58.05% and a negative net margin of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Geoffrey C. Gwin bought 200,000 shares of Eastside Distilling stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.98 per share, with a total value of $196,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 312,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,872.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Eastside Distilling in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eastside Distilling during the 4th quarter valued at $337,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eastside Distilling by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 45,327 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Eastside Distilling by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Eastside Distilling during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST)

Eastside Distilling, Inc manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It operates through two segments, Spirits and Craft Canning and Bottling. The company provides rum under the brand name of Hue-Hue Coffee Rum; tequila under the Azuñia Tequila brand; vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand name; and whiskey under the Burnside Whiskey brand.

