Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Given New $179.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $187.00 to $179.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ETN. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Eaton from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Eaton from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Eaton from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Eaton from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $173.13.

NYSE ETN opened at $147.29 on Wednesday. Eaton has a 12 month low of $139.12 and a 12 month high of $175.72. The stock has a market cap of $58.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Eaton will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.59%.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra Pianalto bought 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in Eaton by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

