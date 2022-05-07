eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Mizuho

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Argus dropped their price target on eBay from $88.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Cowen lowered their price objective on eBay from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on eBay from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.81. 11,281,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,078,008. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.61 and its 200-day moving average is $62.09. eBay has a 52-week low of $47.03 and a 52-week high of $81.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. eBay had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 113.26%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that eBay will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.16%.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $2,696,527.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in eBay by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,031,276 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,930,580,000 after acquiring an additional 150,255 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in eBay by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,435,649 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $783,433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428,575 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,678,684 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $742,151,000 after acquiring an additional 204,230 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its holdings in eBay by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 6,926,387 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $396,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in eBay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $457,861,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

