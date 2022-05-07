eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) PT Lowered to $65.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.76.

Shares of EBAY opened at $48.81 on Thursday. eBay has a 1-year low of $47.03 and a 1-year high of $81.19. The stock has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a PE ratio of 2.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. eBay had a net margin of 113.26% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that eBay will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $2,696,527.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth $457,861,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth $240,751,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of eBay by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,435,649 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $783,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428,575 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in shares of eBay by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 6,926,387 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $396,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147,372 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,730,780 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $381,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,110 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

