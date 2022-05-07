Eden (EDN) Price Tops $0.0011 on Major Exchanges

Eden (EDN) traded 65% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. Eden has a total market capitalization of $662,749.47 and approximately $3.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Eden coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Eden has traded 61.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,913.54 or 0.99981538 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00029716 BTC.

Eden Profile

Eden (CRYPTO:EDN) is a coin. Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. Eden’s official website is edenchain.io . The official message board for Eden is edenchain.io/get-started/blog . The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio . Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio

According to CryptoCompare, “Edenchain is a blockchain technology designed specifically with enterprises in mind. It is fast, secure and third generation blockchain platform that allows all tangible and intangible values to be capitalized through smart contracts, enabling people to freely trade through the internet without intermediaries. EdenChain’s blockchain technology enables enterprises to customize their businesses based on their needs while retaining a high degree of control and privacy. EdenChain uses Merkle Tree and Namespace technology to solve performance issues by executing transactions in parallel, enabling it to handle an essentially unlimited number of TPS with an affordable processing fee. “

Buying and Selling Eden

