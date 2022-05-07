Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Receives $46.57 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.57.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of EPC opened at $38.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.59. Edgewell Personal Care has a twelve month low of $33.80 and a twelve month high of $51.86.

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $463.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.41 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 5.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

In related news, insider Eric F. O’toole sold 7,000 shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $259,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPC. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,369,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 25.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,760,000 after buying an additional 41,070 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 132.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 11.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 63.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 66,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after buying an additional 25,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

